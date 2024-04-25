Akwasa Joe Goes Home This Weekend

All is now set for the burial of Ohna Christopher Nkemmere Adinma Joe popularly known as Ohna King Akwasa Joe and “Elephant of Ikwerre traditional music extraction” on Friday and Saturday (26th and 27th April, 2024)at his country home in Imogu Village, Omagwa community, Ikwerre LGA of Rivers state.

According to the press release signed by the chief mourner, Poet Austin Morris Joe and made available to the press, preparation for the burial ceremony are in full swing.

He said the deceased residence and neighborhood have undergone significant renovation in preparation of this grand event.

To ensure a dignified and befitting burial, a steering committee has been constituted.

Poet Joe said the burial of this late great music icon is expected to draw important dignitaries across the globe to pay their last respect to him considering his immense contribution to humanity.

He used the opportunity to remind the general public that the corpse of Ikwerre hero is expected to be received first at the Secretariat of Ogbakor Ikwerre Cultural Organisation world-wide, East/West road on Friday morning heralded by a 21 gun salute before proceeding to Omagwa in a motorcade.