News

OBALGA: Ariolu Warns Against War Drums, Pledges Support For Wike

Photo of National Network National Network Send an email 50 mins ago
0 1 minute read
Barr. Hon. George Ariolu, Chairman Obio/Akpor LGC

…Those Beating Drums Of War In Our LGA, Should Be Warned

…As Ariolu Commissions Rumuobochi Town Hall

The Executive Chairman of Obio Akpor Local Government Area, Barrister George Ariolu has cautioned against inciting violence in the area.

Speaking during the commissioning of Rumuobochi Town Hall on Wednesday,  the OBALGA council boss reiterated the people’s commitment to peace and their unwavering support for their political leader, Nyesom Wike.

He thanked Wike for his leadership and pledged continuous support, highlighting the town hall’s significance in fostering community unity and development.

Officials, including Rivers State Commissioner for Housing, Dr. Gift Worlu, commended Ariolu’s initiatives, emphasizing the importance of the town hall in tradition and knowledge transfer.

Community representatives expressed gratitude for Ariolu’s attention to their neglected area and his efforts in infrastructure and human capital development.

Photo of National Network National Network Send an email 50 mins ago
0 1 minute read
Photo of National Network

National Network

Related Articles

Gov. Fubara Spits Fire, Says He Can’t Be Intimidated

40 mins ago

George-Kelly, Defence Minister Meet Over Security

59 mins ago

Fubara Assures Rivers Workers Of Increase

1 hour ago

State Governors Yet To Agree On Minimum Wage — NGF

1 hour ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


Back to top button