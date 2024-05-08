OBALGA: Ariolu Warns Against War Drums, Pledges Support For Wike

…Those Beating Drums Of War In Our LGA, Should Be Warned

…As Ariolu Commissions Rumuobochi Town Hall

The Executive Chairman of Obio Akpor Local Government Area, Barrister George Ariolu has cautioned against inciting violence in the area.

Speaking during the commissioning of Rumuobochi Town Hall on Wednesday, the OBALGA council boss reiterated the people’s commitment to peace and their unwavering support for their political leader, Nyesom Wike.

He thanked Wike for his leadership and pledged continuous support, highlighting the town hall’s significance in fostering community unity and development.

Officials, including Rivers State Commissioner for Housing, Dr. Gift Worlu, commended Ariolu’s initiatives, emphasizing the importance of the town hall in tradition and knowledge transfer.

Community representatives expressed gratitude for Ariolu’s attention to their neglected area and his efforts in infrastructure and human capital development.