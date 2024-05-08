New Era In Rivers Politics As Abe Reconciles With Wike

Former Senator representing Rivers South-East Senatorial District at the National Assembly, Senator Magnus Ngei Abe, has reaffirmed his membership in the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers state, stating that the party is his home.

In a Facebook post titled “I have made peace with the Minister of FCT and former Governor of Rivers State,” Abe expressed his commitment to true reconciliation, aiming to facilitate the peaceful reunification and reintegration of the APC in Rivers state.

Abe expressed gratitude to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and former Governor of Rivers state for his direct, truthful, and sincere approach to resolving conflicts within the party.

He acknowledged that the disagreements within the party are now a thing of the past, as the conditions that fueled conflicts have been eliminated.

While acknowledging that unity may take some time to fully establish, Abe emphasized that all individuals who genuinely wish the party well will join in the pursuit of unity, recognizing it as the right path to follow.

He expressed appreciation to Chief Tony Okocha for the warm reception and reiterated his belief that the APC is his home, urging everyone to come together for the benefit of all.

Abe also highlighted the importance of addressing economic challenges and supporting President Bola Tinubu’s government to ensure the success and welfare of all Nigerians.