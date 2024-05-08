George-Kelly, Defence Minister Meet Over Security

The Executive Secretary of the Border Communities Development Agency (BCDA), Dr. Dax George-Kelly Alabo, has met with the Honourable Minister of Defence, His Excellency Mohammed Badaru Abubakar, to discuss collaboration on security and other issues affecting border communities in Nigeria.

The meeting aimed to strengthen the relationship between BCDA and the Ministry of Defence to enhance the welfare and development of border communities.

During the meeting, Dr. George-Kelly highlighted the steps taken by BCDA since assuming office a month ago and outlined future plans.

He said the agency has developed a Strategic Action Plan (SAP), a short-term and medium-term framework for 2024-2027, as well as a comprehensive long-term Masterplan.

The goal, according to him, is to deliver sustainable and impactful interventions promptly in line with President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

Dr. George-Kelly emphasized the importance of collaboration with the Ministry of Defence, particularly regarding security in border communities.

He also mentioned the ongoing solar-powered water project in the Asaa border community of Ogun State, aimed at improving health conditions and mitigating waterborne diseases.

In response,the Defense Minister commended BCDA’s proactive approach and pledged support for the agency in fulfilling its mandate.

He emphasized the need to collaborate with various stakeholders, such as state governors, National Assembly members, local government authorities, community leaders, businessmen, and civil society organizations.

The Minister expressed confidence in Dr. George-Kelly’s leadership and acknowledged BCDA’s commitment to serving the needs of Nigeria’s border communities.

The meeting concluded with a commitment to working together to address the multifaceted challenges faced by these communities and ensure their well-being and development.