We’ll Blacklist Defaulting Streetlights Contractors – Obuah

The Coordinator of the Abuja Metropolitan Management Council (AMMC), Bro. Felix Obuah has expressed strong dissatisfaction with the performance of streetlight contractors in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Speaking during an interview in Abuja, Obuah made it clear that the FCT Administration will not tolerate any further breaches of contract by these companies.

Obuah highlighted the failure of certain contractors to fulfill their obligations in maintaining and securing streetlights across various districts in Abuja.

He emphasized that these contractors were entrusted with vital responsibilities but failed to deliver, resulting in widespread darkness and compromised security in the city.

During his inspections of different districts, Obuah personally witnessed malfunctioning streetlights and instances of vandalism.

He admonished the contractors for their subpar performance, stressing that their neglect of duties was unacceptable.

Addressing the contractors directly, Obuah emphasized the gravity of the situation, stating that their lack of accountability posed serious risks to the city’s infrastructure and safety.

He emphasized that the administration would not hesitate to take decisive action against defaulting contractors, including blacklisting them from future contracts.

Obuah clarified that the administration’s priority is not punitive measures but rather ensuring that the job gets done effectively.

He extended an olive branch to contractors willing to collaborate and fulfill their obligations, promising continued support and cooperation from the administration.

In essence, Obuah’s statements underscore the urgent need for streetlight contractors to uphold their contractual obligations to maintain the safety and functionality of Abuja’s streets.

Failure to do so will result in severe consequences, including being barred from future contracts.