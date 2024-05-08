News

ONELGA Chairman Receives Award From Royal Rangers, Assemblies Of God

Officers from Assemblies of God’s Royal Rangers, Orashi District have bestowed an Award of Excellent performance on the Executive Chairman, Ogba Egbema Ndoni Local Government Area Hon. Vincent Job, DSSRS, JP.

The officers who said they were attracted by the numerous strides of the Chairman lauded him for various people-oriented projects and programmes, described him as the people’s Chairman.

According to the group, it is rare to see an outgoing public office holder still initiating, embarking and executing projects such as Hon. Vincent Job.

Receiving the award Executive Chairman Ogba Egbema Ndoni Local Government Area Vincent Job thanked the Royal Rangers for the award and pledged to partner religious organizations in the propagation of the Gospel.

On the visit were Secretary of Council, Ndulaka Oki Onyedibia, Chief of Staff, Monday Abulokwe, Chief of Protocols, Onyema Wilson and Chief Press Secretary, Ndu Ajie.

