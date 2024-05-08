ASALGA People Applaud President Tinubu, Wike Over George-Kelly’s Appointment

The political stakeholders, opinion leaders and the people of Asari-Toru Local Government Area, ASALGA in Rivers State have applauded the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the appointment of their illustrious son, Alabo Dr Dakorinama Alabo George-Kelly as the Director-General of the Border Communities Development Agency, BCDA.

This was contained in a communique issued by the political stakeholders, opinion leaders and the Asalgans after an extra-ordinary meeting held at the ASALGA Council Secretariat, Buguma on Monday, May 6, 2024.

The communique which was read by the leader of the group, Dr. Thompson Igonibo, the former Director-General of the Rivers State Bureau on Public Procurement, said that the extra-ordinary meeting was borne out of the innate and habitual character traits of gratitude associated with Asalgans.

The said communique was jointly signed by Dr Thompson Igonibo, Hon Onengiye-ofori George, Hon Granville Tekenari Wellington, Hon Enemi Alabo George, Hon Opakirite Fynface, Hon Awongo T Ikalama, Bro Sele Francis.

Others are Engr. Inawodia Bliss Iyalla, Daddy West, Esq, Hon Tekena Flag Amachree, Engr. Basoene Lolomari, Hon (Mrs) Alaso Johnbull-Obi, amongst other several personalities.

The ASALGA political/opinion leaders also lauded the immediate past governor of Rivers State and the serving minister of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, His Excellency Nyesom Wike for finding Dr George-Kelly worthy of nomination for the appointment as the Director-General of the Border Communities Development Agency, BCDA.

According to them the FCT minister has always demonstrated his unwavering love for the Kalabari people and the Asalgans particular, adding that, “this is evident in the choice and recommendation of our son (George-Kelly) for the appointment, among the diverse tribes and tongues that make up our country, Nigeria.

“Asari-Toru Local Government has long yearned for such rare opportunity, and today we stand united in celebration. Unanimously, we reiterate our gratitude, and we re-emphasize that we do not take this love shown to us for granted.

The ASALGA political stakeholders noted that they strongly believed George-Kelly’s expertise, competence, passion and tireless efforts will undoubtedly contribute significantly to the group and prosperity of the border communities of Nigeria.

They further described George-Kelly as a leader, and that he would bring his wealth of experience to bear in his new national assignment.

“As a people, we seized this moment to reaffirm our collective resolve to work hard in glove with President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the realization of the Renewed Hope Agenda,” they declared.

Earlier in his welcome address, the executive Chairman of the Asari-Toru Local Government Area, ASALGA, Hon Onengiye-ofori George expressed profound gratitude to the Asalgans for their massive turn out, and stressed the importance of the event.

The highlight of the occasion was the courtesy call by the ASALGA political/ opinion leaders on the Regent of the Kalabari kingdom, Chief Dr. Charles Numbere at his residence in Buguma.