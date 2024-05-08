RSG Harps On Fostering Conducive Environment For Research

The Rivers State Government says it is committed to fostering an environment conducive to research, innovation and collaboration in the State.

The State Deputy Governor, Professor Ngozi Nma Odu stated this during the 49th Annual Conference of Nigerian Society for Plant Protection (NSPP) at the Faculty of Law Auditorium in the Rivers State University on Monday 6th May 2024.

According to the Deputy Governor, the Governor Fubara led Administration lays a lot of emphasis on health, agriculture and education, noting that the Nigerian Society for Plant Protection Conference places premium on education and agriculture which is a top priority for the Rivers State Government.

She insisted that we must strike a delicate balance in ensuring that our agricultural practices do not only sustain our crops but also preserve the rich tapestry of life that surrounds us.

“Let us be guided by the principles of scientific rigor, environmental stewardship, and an unwavering commitment to the well-being of our people through our collective efforts, we can pave a way for a future where abundant and healthy crops nourish our communities, drive economic growth, and contribute towards a greener, healthier and more prosperous future for all”. The Deputy Governor stressed.

Prof. Odu commended the NSPP for their tireless efforts in advancing the frontiers of knowledge and championing the course of plant health in our nation.

In his address the Chairman of the Board of Trustees of NSPP, Prof. David Babatunde Olufolaji, who expressed gratitude to the Rivers State University for hosting the 49th Annual Conference of the society lauded the Local Organizing Committee for the success of the Conference.

Also speaking, the National President of Nigerian Society for Plant Protection, Prof. Abdulhameed Umar Yusuf, said since the inception of the society 54 years ago, the society has not only maintained its initial strong foundation but has consistently progressed admirably in various domains’ with a distinctive and inclusive initiative conceived out of the necessity to unit experts in plant protection.

The theme of the 49th Annual Conference of Nigeria Society for Plant Protection is “Prioritizing Plant Health for Enhanced Human Health and Economic Prosperity in the 21st Century”