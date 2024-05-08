ONELGA Chairman Doles Out Monetary Awards To Graduates

In continuation of his Educational support programme, Chairman Ogba Egbema Ndoni Local Government Area, Hon Vincent Job DSSRS, JP has fulfilled his pledge, as he presented a cheque of N1,000,000 (One million Naira) each to four first class graduates of ONELGA extraction.

Presenting the cheques, Hon. Job congratulated them for making the local government proud and reiterated the commitment of the Council to continue the programme.

He enjoined youths to emulate these students who painstakingly went through many huddles in academics and came out in flying colours.

The Chairman disclosed that over the years his administration has placed premium on education and urged ONELGA youths to embrace peace.

Supervisor for Education Ogba Egbema Ndoni Local Government Right Hon. Dr. Chukwudi Dike Umesi thanked the Chairman for keeping his words and urged beneficiaries to utilize the money judiciously.

The beneficiaries are: Thompson, Kasimuobu Uchechukwu Igwe, Ifeyinwa Olivia, Obi-Obuoha, Abiamamela Charles Omenma.

Also on the visit were Secretary of Council, Ndulaka Oki Onyedibia, Chief of Staff, Monday Abulokwe and Chief Press Secretary, Ndu Ajie.