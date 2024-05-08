State Governors Yet To Agree On Minimum Wage — NGF

Just as the organised labour is fronting N615, 000 as the new national minimum wage, the 36 governors under the aegis of the Nigerian Governors Forum (NGF), have said that they were reviewing capabilities and fiscal strength of each state to arrive at sustainable wages for the states.

In a statement on Thursday by the NGF Chairman and Governor of Kwara State, Abdul Rahman Abdul Razaq at the end of the virtual meeting held Wednesday night, the state governors said they are committed to looking into issues bordering on remuneration of state judicial officers and the infrastructure of the courts as well.

The governors said that they celebrate with workers across the country for their dedication to service and patience, as all have worked with the Federal Government, labour, organised private sector and relevant stakeholders in arriving at an implementable national minimum.

The governors said though they acknowledged various initiatives adopted recently by way of wage awards and partial wage adjustments, it should be noted that the 37-member tripartite committee inaugurated on the National Minimum Wage is still in consultations and yet to conclude its work.

The governors said they were committed to having better wages and that would be the invariable outcome of their ongoing’

The statement read: “We, members of the NGF, at our meeting held today, deliberated on various issues of national importance.

“The forum celebrates with workers across the country for their dedication to service and patience, as we work with the Federal Government, labour, organised private sector and relevant stakeholders in arriving at an implementable national minimum wage.

“While we acknowledge various initiatives adopted recently by way of wage awards and partial wage adjustments, it is imperative to state that the 37-member tripartite committee inaugurated on the National Minimum Wage, is still in consultation and yet to conclude its work.

“As members of the committee, we are reviewing our individual fiscal space as state governments and the consequential impact of various recommendations, to arrive at an improved minimum wage we can pay sustainably.

We remain committed to the process and promise that better wages will be the inevitable outcome of ongoing negotiations.

“Members received the outgoing Country Director, Mr. Shubham Chaudhuri, and the incoming Country Director, Mr. Ndiame Diop, of the World Bank, to discuss the bank’s vision for transitioning. Mr Chadhuri appreciated the forum for the strategic role it continues to play in coordinating collective action for developmental change.

“He applauded the non-partisan character of the forum, the professionalism of its Secretariat, and state governments’ commitment to mutual accountability mechanisms such as performance-based financing interventions by the bank.

“Members expressed confidence in the choice of Mr. Diop, to lead the collaboration going forward and look forward to a sustained and deepened relationship.

“The forum discussed the revised National Policy on Justice (2024 -2028) from the just concluded National Summit on Justice on April 24 and 25, 2024.

Members agreed to consider the submissions from the summit as may concern their states, including recommended legal amendments, administrative improvements, and policies to strengthen the justice sector.

“Also, the forum committed to looking into issues bordering on the remuneration of state judicial officers and the infrastructure of the courts.

“The forum received a presentation from the National Human Capital Development, HCD, Programme, Core Working Group Secretariat, led by Ms. Rukaiya El-Rufai and Dr. Ahmad Abdulwahab. Both highlighted the marginal progress made by States and its contribution to Nigeria’s Human Development Index, HDI, especially across health, nutrition, education, and labour force participation.

“Having reviewed the previous programme design and national strategy, a revised governance and implementation roadmap was proposed to scale up impact and ensure sustainability.

Members pledged to support the effective domestication of proposed revisions to the national HCD strategy.

“Members received a briefing from Mrs. Oyinda Adedokun, Programmes Manager, State Action on Business Enabling Reforms, SABER, Federal Ministry of Finance Program Coordination Unit.

The briefing highlighted states’ performance in implementing advocated reforms relating to land administration, the regulatory framework for private investment in fibre optics infrastructure, services provided by investment promotion agencies and public-private partnership units, and efficiency and transparency of government-to-business services, under the World Bank-financed programme.

“The forum commiserated with the governors of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara and Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun over the petrol tanker explosion and gas explosion that occurred on April 26 and 27, 2024, respectively.

“Members called for proper maintenance of trucks especially those fitted to convey Compressed Natural Gas, CNG, and recommended appropriate training for truck drivers.

On enforcement of regulations, members resolved to engage relevant Ministries, Departments and Agencies, MDAs, in order to align the activities of federal regulators with the operations of officials at the sub-national level.”