Iboroma  (SAN) Now New Rivers Attorney-General And Commissioner Of Justice

Rivers State House of Assembly has confirmed Dagogo Israel Iboroma, SAN, as a commissioner to serve in the State Executive Council.

The House confirmed Iboroma as commissioner when he appeared for screening during plenary at the Auditorium of the Administrative Block Building of Government House in Port Harcourt on Monday.

This was sequel to the correspondence the House received from State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, who forwarded the name of Iboroma as commissioner-designate, and requested that he be screened.

The commissioner-nominee had been led to the floor of the House by the Sergeant-at-Arms, David Wariboko.

Iboroma, standing before the House, fielded questions, and assured that his allegiance shall be to the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Rivers State Governor and the State, while upholding his oath of office and contributing his professional expertise to further the good governance of the State.

The Speaker, Rt. Hon. Victor Oko-Jumbo, divided the House for voting after the debate over the confirmation of Iboroma.

At the end, the House affirmed confidence in the nominee, and subsequently confirmed him to serve as commissioner in the State Executive Council.

Rt. Hon. Oko-Jumbo instructed the Clerk of the House, Dr G. M. Gillis-West, to convey the resolution of the House to the Executive Governor of Rivers State.

The speaker also expressed the appreciation of the House to Governor Fubara for his timely intervention in providing an alternative venue for them to carry on with their legislative duties.

Rt. Hon. Oko-Jumbo condemned the burning of the hallowed chambers of the State House of Assembly by hoodlums in the night of October 29, 2023, which caused a temporary set back in conducting proceedings of the House.

He said, “You will recall that we woke up on October 30, 2023, to see that some hoodlums and miscreants who did not mean well for our dear State and our people had set the hallowed chambers of the Rivers State House of Assembly on fire, which caused a temporary setback in the performance of our legislative functions.

His Excellency’s intervention was indeed swift and timely, and we are grateful.”

After the screening and confirmation of the commissioner-nominee, which was the only item on the Order Paper of the day, the House adjourned sitting to Thursday.

Meanwhile, Dagogo Israel Iboroma has been sworn in as the Attorney-General and Commission of Justice of Rivers State by Governor Siminalayi Fubara.