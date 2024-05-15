Rep. Kingsley Chinda, Others Storm Rivers Assembly Quarters

Rep. Hon. Kingsley Chinda, Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, alongside other PDP/APC leaders last week stormed the Rivers State Assembly Quarters in protest against the alleged harassment/ intimidation of the Martin Amaewhule led lawmakers.

APC had alleged that Governor Fubara forcefully entered the Assembly Quarters, harassed and intimidated the 27 lawmakers who are members of APC.

Governor Fubara had however, clarified that he went there for inspection for a possible renovation of the quarters.

Speaking to newsmen at the protest ground, Chief Tony Okocha, Chairmam, Caretaker Committee of Rivers State APC, said he is duty bound to protect the 27 lawmakers against the alleged tyranny of Governor Fubara because they are members of his party.

“You can see how Rivers leaders thronged out in their numbers, un- bargained, un-planned, to visit the Assembly Quarters. It goes to show the world that Rivers State is one that is united.

The Speaker has taken his stand to continue to carry out his legitimate functions, and has given us a synopsis of what transpired when Governor Siminalayi Fubara, in his Gestapo and commando style, came into the Assembly Quarters with thugs, and harassed the Assembly members,” Okocha said.

Stressing that the embattled lawmakers were members of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Okocha vowed to do everything possible to protect them.

The Rivers APC Chairman flayed Governor Fubara for proclaiming publically that he supports the President, stating that it was a fluke, as it’s a ploy to curry political patronage.

“They want to latch onto the back of the President to continue to engage in their illegality. They claim to have voted for President Tinubu in the last election, but record shows that Governor Fubara voted against Mr. President.

The same Fubara is the one funding people to go to court to challenge the President’s authority,” the Rivers APC Chairman said.

He frowned at the attempt by the Governor to emasculate the Legislative Arm of Government by his “Executive Order” to allegedly merge the State House of Assembly with the Government House, thereby fusing the Legislative and Executive Arm of Government together.

The Rivers APC Chairman vowed to resist any illegal actions against the Lawmakers and Rivers people. It could be recalled that Governor Fubara was quoted recently as saying that the Martins Amaewhule led House of Assembly does not exist, adding that their stay was because he allowed them to do so, which prompted the Rivers APC Chairman, Tony Okocha to organize a Press conference, where he directed the lawmakers to commence impeachment proceeding against the Governor.