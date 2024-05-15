You Must Vacate Office On June 17, Rivers Youth Leaders Warn LG Chairmen

The Rivers State Ethnic Youth Leaders Coalition (RSEYLC), has warned chairmen of the 23 local government areas in Rivers State not to stay in office beyond June 17, 2024 when their tenure will expire.

Recall that the council chairmen under the aegis of the Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON), had vowed to remain in office after the expiration of their tenure in line with the provision of the amended local government law of Rivers State.

Picking holes in the LG chairmen’s stand, the Chairman of RSEYLC, Dr. Legborsi Yamaabana while speaking to journalists in Port Harcourt, warned that the chairmen must be made to vacate their offices on June 17, 2024.

He reprimanded the chairmen for clinging to their positions to stay in office at the expiration of their tenures, stressing that the Rivers State Ethnic youths will compel them to vacate their seats. “Let it be unequivocally stated that they are still chairmen of councils at the mercy of the Governor and upon their dissolution, they shall be compelled to vacate their seats by the youths of Rivers State,” Yamaabana said, stressing that Rivers youths would not tolerate any attempt to circumvent the sacrosanct principles of democratic governance.