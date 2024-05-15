Rivers Lawmakers Laud Gov Fubara For Providing Alternative Sitting Venue

Rivers State lawmakers have lauded Governor Fubara for his timely intervention in providing an alternative venue for them to carry on with their legislative duties.

The factional Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Oko-Jumbo expressed the appreciation of the House during the plenary session that took place at the Auditorium of the administrative block building of Government House in Port Harcourt.

He condemned the burning of the hallowed chambers of the State House of Assembly by hoodlums in the night of October 29, 2023, which according to him caused a temporary setback in conducting proceedings of the House.

Commending the Governor for providing an alternative venue for the House to carry ou its legislative business until such a time when the hallowed chambers will be rebuilt, he described Gov. Fubara’s intervention as prompt and swift.

“You will recall that we woke up on October 30, 2023, to see that some hoodlums and miscreants who did not mean well for our dear State and our people had set the hallowed chambers of the Rivers State House of Assembly on fire, which caused a temporary setback in the performance of our legislative functions”, he quipped.

It would be recalled that Rivers State Government Order 01 of 2023 recently relocated the sitting of the State House of Assembly temporarily to the Auditorium of the Administrative section of Government House, Port Harcourt.

The order is in pursuant of the burning of the hallowed chambers of the State Assembly in October 2023 by hoodlums.

Meanwhile, the House has screened and confirmed Dagogo Israel Iboroma (SAN) to serve in the State Executive Council as Commissioner for Justice and Atorney General.

The lawmakers who were impressed by his pedigree noted that the Senior Advocate of Nigeria has all it takes to support the Governor in moving the state forward.

Mr Iboroma, while being screened assured that his allegiance shall be to the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Rivers State Government and the people of the State.

He also promised to contribute his professional expertise to further the good governance of the State and advised that every one should be guided by the rule of law which he said will always prevail.