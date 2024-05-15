Meet New Speaker of Rivers State House of Assembly, Victor Oko Jumbo

In the face of the crisis that seems to cripple governance in Rivers State, South-South, Nigeria, the popular quote of John C. Maxwell sits well with the emergence of Victor Oko-Jumbo as the new Speaker of the 10th Rivers State House of Assembly.

According to John Maxwell, “A leader is one who knows the way, goes the way and shows the way”. In accepting the responsibility of leading the Rivers State House of Assembly at a time like now, Victor Oko-Jumbo has proven himself as that leader who knows the way, goes the way and shows the way of peace in the overall interest of Rivers State.

He had exhibited leadership quite early in life and has never shied away from responsibilities that comes with leadership. When he campaigned for a seat in the State House of Assembly to represent Bonny State Constituency, he never envisaged that he will be chosen to lead the Assembly. But that is where he is now.

However, like William Shakespeare noted that some were born great, others have greatness entrusted on them while others worked hard to achieve greatness, Victor Oko-Jumbo is a combination of all as he has continued to exude very sterling qualities of leadership quite early in life.

Digging into his antecedents, it could be seen that he was the Student Coordinator of the Grassroots Development Initiative (GDI), the main platform that the immediate past Governor of Rivers State and incumbent Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja, Nyesom Wike used in actualising his governorship ambition in 2015.

His patriotism did not start today but as far as when Rivers State got engulfed in political crisis whereupon he was called upon to serve as the President General of the Grassroots Patriotic Movement in Rivers State.

He has remained an arrow head in the coordination of different political groups in Rivers State including Coordinator of one million youths both in his home local government area, Bonny, as well as other LGAs, and also at the state level where he led the students’ wing.

No doubt, the popular adage that a golden fish has no hiding place played out in the life of the newest right honourable Speaker as he has held several political offices since 2015.

Some of these were Special Assistant to Caretaker Committee Chairman of Bonny LGA on Student Affairs between 2016 and 2018, and Special Assistant to the Executive Chairman of Bonny Local Government Area from 2018 to 2023.

In a very rare feat in the political arena, Victor Oko-Jumbo was appointed as Special Assistant to two political office holders within the same period.

It is on record that while he served the local government chairman between 2018 and 2023, he was also serving the Commissioner for Local Government in the same capacity. He also had a stint in political party politics as he served as the Organising Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He resigned from all these positions to contest the House of Assembly election in 2023.

These antecedents in selfless service to humanity made it impossible and difficult to join the opposition to the Governor of Rivers State.

He has remained a strong supporter of Governor Siminalayi Fubara from the inception of the crisis on October 30, 2023, and has not looked back.

Demonstrating a clear vision and adeptness of the new role he has been saddled with, while addressing the press shortly after his election as Speaker, Victor Oko-Jumbo assured the Governor of the support of the Assembly, urging him not to have anything to do with the erstwhile lawmakers whose seats have been declared vacant. Indeed, Victor Jumbo has once demonstrated his patriotism by accepting to lead the House of Assembly at a time like this. He would not have fit into the position at any other time better than now and it behooves the good people of Rivers State to rally around the new Speaker and the Governor of Rivers State to fasten the pace of development that has been slowed down in the last couple of months by needless crisis bordering on avoidable political differences.