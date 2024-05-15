Gov Hope Uzodimma Bares Fangs, Orders Arrest Of Imo Traders Chairman

Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma, has ordered the immediate arrest and detention of Mr Emmanuel Ezeanochie, Chairman of Imo State Amalgamated Traders Association (ISAMATA).

An Imo State Special Government Announcement made Monday, May 13, 2024, said: “In accordance with his resolve to rid the state of corruption in all sectors, His Excellency, Senator Hope Uzodimma, the governor of Imo State, has ordered the arrest and detention of Mr Emmanuel Ezeanochie, the state chairman of Imo State Amalgamated Traders Association (ISAMATA).

“The order followed allegations that Mr Ezeanochie fraudulently used the name of the government to illegally appropriate land and market stalls for his personal use.

“In like manner, His Excellency has approved the immediate dissolution of the state executive Committee of ISAMTA.” According to the special announcement signed by the Commissioner for Information, Public Orientations, and Strategy, Hon Declan Emelumba, “His Excellency further directs the relevant security agencies to expedite investigations into the allegations against the former chairman of ISAMATA, Mr Ezeanochie, and prosecute him if indicted.”