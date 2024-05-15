News

President Tinubu Congratulates Mary Odili On Birthday

Justice Mary Odili

President Bola Tinubu has extended his heartfelt congratulations to Justice Mary Odili,  retired Supreme Court judge, on the special occasion of her birthday.

Justice Odili, an eminent jurist, was the Deputy Chairman of the National Judicial Council (NJC), serving as Deputy to the Chairman (Chief Justice of the Federation) at the nation’s apex judicial commission.

She was also President of the National Association of Women Judges of Nigeria (NAWJN), and Chairperson of the Body of Benchers, where she led pioneering reforms, such as retooling the Legal Practitioners Disciplinary Committee by constituting three panels, thus expediting their processes and ensuring efficiency, and reviving the Body of Benchers’ mentoring programme for all young lawyers (0-7 years post call), among others.

President Tinubu celebrated the legal savant not only for her outstanding achievements in her calling but especially for her work in uplifting the downtrodden and providing succour to the needy.

The President fondly recalled the many community development programmes and relief efforts of Mrs. Odili as the First Lady of Rivers State, some of which include, The Adolescent Project (TAP) where education, health improvement, social rehabilitation, and empowerment services to vulnerable adolescent girls were advanced, directly impacting over 500,000 citizens, and which went on to win the Global Health Council Award for Safe Motherhood in Washington D.C, in May 2001. President Tinubu wished the jurist and the Odilis many more years of service to the nation in good health.

