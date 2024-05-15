Fmr. President Obasanjo Quits Active Politics

Former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo has reiterated his retirement from party politics during a visit to Osogbo, Osun State.

While affirming his past association with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Obasanjo clarified that he has retired from active involvement in party politics.

Commissioning the VIP lodge at the Government House, he commended Governor Ademola Adeleke for his governance style and efforts to complete abandoned projects.

Addressing Adeleke, Obasanjo praised him for his multifaceted approach to governance, highlighting that being a “dancing governor” does not detract from his effectiveness as a leader.

His words: “Some people once despised you for being a dancer, but I maintained that only happy people dance. You are my dancing partner.”

Obasanjo described Osun as a complex state, saying, “It is not difficult to govern; it only requires the fear of God, openness, and good character.

“What I have heard and seen since three days ago that I have been here, if there is doubt in anybody that you are working, tell the person to come and see.

If you remember there was a time I phoned you, and I said don’t hate dancing, but as you are dancing, ensure you are working.

“If I say that I don’t know what happened before you get to the government, it is a lie.

But, you did something last week Sunday, by calling leaders of your party. It was my party but I am not participating in party politics again. I am happy that you called them for deliberation.

“Senator Olu Alabi is here, Alhaji Fatai Akinbade, and former Governor Olagunsoye Oyinlola. We should bring everyone on board. I have talked to two out of three of them, it is a good move which is not only good for the party but also good for the state and the country.”