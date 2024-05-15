President Will Not Take Sides In Rivers Political Crisis – Aide

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has said he would not allow the administration of Rivers State Governor, Simi Fubara to be frustrated by any individual or group.

The President’s Spokesman, Ajuri Ngilale stated this during an interview on TVC on Sunday.

The President also added that he will not take sides in the ongoing political crisis rocking Rivers State.

Governor Siminalayi Fubara and Nyesom Wike, his predecessor who is now Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), have been at daggers drawn.

Although Wike influenced the emergence of Fubara, the duo fell out less than six months after the governor took charge of the state.

Tinubu had intervened in the crisis, making both camps sign a peace accord. However, they returned to the warring path after a few weeks.

Speaking during an interview on TVC, Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, said anyone with the belief that the President would take their side in the political crisis would be disappointed.

Ngelale insisted that Tinubu won’t allow any attempt to frustrate the Rivers government.

He said: “I believe that anyone who believes that by their actions, whether it’s from the Federal level, State level or the legislative branch in the State or the executive branch in the state;

“…if they are banking on Mr. President to take sides on this matter, they’re mistaking and they’ll be disappointed.

Mr. President will not do that. What he will do is to ensure that everybody has what they need to work.

“He will also ensure that any attempt to frustrate the operation of the Rivers State Government from conducting its affairs in a way that it would benefit the Rivers people, that’s obviously not going to be allowed by this President or anybody else. So, I think there’s a need for all stakeholders to understand that Mr President won’t take sides.”