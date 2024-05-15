Andonis, Happy With Gov Fubara Over Completion Of Section Of Unity Road

Indigenes of Andoni local government area of Rivers State say the completion of the Andoni section of the Ogoni/Andoni/Opobo/Nkoro Unity Road, has now further opened the area to the international community.

The Unity Road was conceived over twenty-four years ago by the administration of Sir Peter Odili and has been continued by his successors in Rotimi Amaechi and Nyesom Wike.

Governor Fubara has now extended the road to Ngo, headquarters of the local government area.

Several indigenes of the area in an interview praised the governor for his dedication to the project, saying they never believed it when Governor Fubara assured of taking the road to Ngo within his first year in office

According to Chief Awajiokunye Mbosowo, the head Chief of Ukumor family, Ngo town, “we are very grateful to His Excellency, our amiable most focused and action parked Governor of Rivers State, Sir Siminalayi Fubara for his timely response and completion of the Andoni section of Ogoni/Andoni/Opobo-Nkoro Unity Road.

Dr. Peter Odili awarded the road during his second tenure in office; we congratulate the governor for his zeal, determination, and vigour to complete the road within his first year in office.

“This is most commendable because despite all the challenges, distractions, and economic downturn, he braved it all and completed the road in good time and in quality. We say thank you for your unflinching love for the Andoni people.

We sincerely appreciate and welcome you to the commissioning of this all-important project that now links Ngo, our headquarters, and suburb communities that are on the mainland.

“Your Excellency, for the purposes of record, this is the first time in history for a project of this magnitude to be completed and commissioned within the first year in office.

We pray that the good Lord continue to bless, keep, and sustain you richly and grant you the grace to finish both your first and second tenures with joy and good health.”

Speaking in similar vein, HRM, King U.D Ngere, the holder of the chieftaincy stool in Ngo stated that the people were thanking God for using Governor Siminalayi Fubara to liberate Andoni from slavery, adding that “Today we can drive home safely, I pray to God to bless Governor Fubara and give him more courage to govern the state

For Honourable Kingston Sylvanus Nelson, “this is a road that was abandoned for 24 years, but today, God has used Governor Fubara to complete it.

Nelson, who is the leader of the Obolo Sim Vanguard, said the road has not only improved the economy of Andoni but has also helped to check insecurity as issues associated with kidnapping are gone forever. Former organizing secretary of the PDP in Andoni local government area, Elder Blessing Jackson Tiko declared that “God has used our son to clean tears from our eyes; all Andoni people will turn out that day to welcome him.”