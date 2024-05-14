Care for Life: O.B. Lulu-Briggs Foundation Redeems Pledges to Senior Citizens, Renovates Homes of Recipients

Dr. Mrs. Seinye O. B. Lulu-Briggs

Months after announcing the institution of an annual N250, 000 congratulatory award for elders turning nonagenarians under its Care for Life Program, the O.B. Lulu-Briggs Foundation has fulfilled its promise to the senior citizens.

The Foundation’s Chairman, Dr. (Mrs.) Seinye O.B. Lulu-Briggs, announced the award at the 2024 New Year’s Party for the Elders on January 1 in Abonnema, Rivers State.

The award serves as a beacon of the Foundation’s ethos—to honour and celebrate older people’s wisdom and life experiences.

The inaugural recipients of the award were Ma Rhoda Briggs, Pa Benjamin Yousouf, Ma Basoene Walter, Ma Ibingibo Douglas, Ma Settle Georgewill, Pa Alioma Romeo, and Pa Emmanuel Joe Briggs.

The award has since sparked positive change in the lives of beneficiaries who used their gifts to renovate their dilapidated homes.

National Network in Abonnema, Friday, met Ma Basoene Walter, Mr. Emmanuel Joe, Ibingibo Douglas, Ma Settle Georgewill, Pa Aleoma Romeo, and Madam Rhoda Briggs. We were also told of another beneficiary, Mr. Ben Yousou, who is in Port Harcourt City Local Government Area.

The excited individuals, with beaming faces, proudly showcased their refurbished homes.

Leaking roofs were replaced, decaying doors and windows exchanged, and proactive measures were taken against mosquitoes, turning their homes into good-looking structures.

Fuelled by gratitude and determination, they breathed new life into their neighborhoods through innovative renovations. Romeo and Briggs even embraced sustainable energy by installing solar lighting systems, ushering in a new era of comfort.

Eighty-year-old Ma Basoene Walter, speaking to National Network, expressed gratitude for her newfound lease on life and attributed her improved living conditions to the Foundation’s support.

Ma Walter also shared her current challenge of losing sight in her right eye, humbly appealing to the Foundation for assistance restoring her vision.

The O.B. Lulu-Briggs Foundation’s ‘Care for Life Programme’ has extended comprehensive support, including healthcare, monthly sustenance, housing, and spiritual care to over 600 elders across 12 Local Government Areas in Rivers State. Apart from the Care for Life Programme, the O.B. Lulu-Briggs Foundation, a non-partisan not-for-profit organization with deep roots in communities of the Niger Delta, executes other programs, including Free Medical Missions, Access to Clean Water and Sanitation, Education and Scholarships, and Microcredit and Entrepreneurship, all aimed at nurturing the holistic well-being of vulnerable people in the region.