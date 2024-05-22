Eze Gbagbaka Lauds Gov Fubara For Commissioning Of Ogoni-Andoni – Opobo Unity Road

…Pats Mbata On Back

The Eze Oha Evo III of Evo Kingdom, His Majesty, King Leslie N Eze , Nyerisi Eli Woji (Eze Woji XII) Nyerisi Mbam Oro Evo, Eze Gbagbaka, has extolled the Rivers State Governor Sir Siminalayi Joseph Fubara, over the successful cum commissioning of the Ogoni- Andoni – Opobo Unity Road.

Eze Eke made this known when he spoke in an interview with newsmen during the commissioning formalities at Ngo in Andoni Local Government Area at the weekend.

He said the road will automatically spring up economic activities of the areas, especially at this trying time.

The Royal father who was full of praises for the Governor said he has written his name on the marble for this feat.

The Eze Woji who named Governor Fubara ‘Enyi Oha’, maintained that he actually came to restore the lost glory of the state.

“Take a look at his projects, silently, tremendous and remarkable things are going on here and there. That shows seriousness and readiness of one who is prepared to go to battle”, he said.

According to him, there was no better way of demonstrating love for ones people than what the Governor has done.

He also hinted on how the expected economic viability of the areas when command a high profile social life and called for a round -the -clock security operation in the affected places.

About the contracting firm, Monier Construction Company ( MCC), he also voiced his praises for them over the determination to deliver the job on schedule.

The firm which is believed to be owned by an Ikwerre Son , Senator John Azuta-Mbata, he noted, has shown more than capacity in the project execution.

“While as an Ikwerre Man and a King in Evo, I can proudly say that one of my subjects has made not just only me or Evo people proud, but the entire Ikwerre ethnic nationality”, he said.

The elated Ikwerre Monarch was of the view that honesty should be the watch word of anyone or individual, if the country must move forward. Meanwhile, he has called on the people of the areas to implore any form of maintenance culture that could readily come to their minds in order to help in longevity of the project.