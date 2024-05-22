Tobi Amusan, Now World’s Fastest Woman In Hurdles

Nigeria’s Tobi Amusan stormed to a world-leading time after seeing off Jamaica’s Danielle Williams at the Athletics Invitational.

Nigerian athletics sensation Tobi Amusan underlined her status as the fastest woman in the world this year after she blitzed past world champion Danielle Williams in front of home support.

Pulse Sports Nigeria reports that Amusan finished with a remarkable 12.40 second performance to win the 100m hurdles at the Jamaica Athletics Invitational.

In perfect +0.9m/s conditions in Kingston, the 26-year-old Nigerian star stormed to an emphatic victory over a top-class field.

Her blazing world lead time of 12.40 seconds saw Amusan blow away the opposition, with current World Champion Danielle Williams of Jamaica settling for second in 12.46s.

American Christina Clemons took third in 12.54s as Amusan reasserted her dominance on the global stage.

This was a major statement of intent from the Nigerian ahead of the summer’s biggest meetings and the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Amusan has been in scintillating form so far in 2024, having opened her campaign with an African record of 12.58s in Doha last month.

She’s clearly picked up where she left off after her jaw-dropping world record run of 12.12s to take gold at last year’s World Championships in Oregon. With this blistering early-season time in Jamaica, Amusan has sent out an ominous warning to her rivals that she’ll take some stopping in her bid to reclaim her world title.