Peter Obi Hails Amusan On New World Record

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has applauded popular Nigerian athlete, Tobi Amusan, on becoming the world’s fastest woman in the women’s 100m hurdles.

In a statement via his official X handle yesterday, Obi commended Amusan for racing a world-leading 12.40 seconds at the Jamaica Athletics Invitational over the weekend.

He said Amusan’s victory shows that the Nigerian government needs to invest more in the sports sector, which serves as a means of creating employment and revenues for teeming talented youths, as well as serving as a unifying force in the nation.

The former Governor of Anambra State said a new Nigeria is possible as the government continues to invest in the future of Nigerian youths.

He wrote: “I like to congratulate our dear star athletics icon, Tobi Amusan, who has now become the world’s fastest woman in the women’s 100m hurdles after racing a world-leading 12.40 seconds at the Jamaica Athletics Invitational. “As we rejoice with Tobi over this global feat, her victory reminds us of the need to invest more in our sports sector, which serves as a means of creating employment and revenues for our teeming talented youths, as well as serving as a unifying force in our great nation.