Fubara Encouraged To Focus On Delivery Of Good Governance

The Rivers state governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara has been encouraged to focus on the delivery of good governance to the people and avoid unnecessary distraction from the enemies of the state.

Speaking with newsmen during the inauguration of the Emohua/Kalabari road project, the PHALGA Coordinator of SUPREME COUNCIL FOR SIM, WORLDWIDE, General Smith Chinedum Samuel said governor Fubara is doing exploits in the state and needs to be encouraged, adding that the people are comfortable with his performance in all sectors especially in the areas of Human Capital Development and Agriculture.

On the road project completion, he commended the governor for prioritizing all people-oriented projects abandoned by the previous administration for completion, stressing that this particular road is a big relief to the users especially the people of the four LGAs of Degema, Emohua, Asari-Toru and Akuku-Toru according to him “the road was not only a death trap but kidnappers heaven”.

General Smith who is also the president, Ikwerre Youth Congress (IYC) used the opportunity to express the gratitude of Rivers people specially for the governor for “finally taking the bull by the horns to free the people from the shackles of the immediate past administration’s bondage that has seen the state resources ending up in private pockets all these years”.

Comrade Smith disclosed that the political crisis in the state is all about an individual elected to play God in the affairs of the state, adding that what the Rivers people and residents experienced in the eight years of the administration can better be described as years of intimidation, oppression and harassment, but that by divine providence governor Fubara has come to liberate the people. He added that what the FCT minister called mistake was God’s mysterious work for a purpose.

He further advised the governor not to be afraid but be courageous in the task ahead, adding that one with God is majority.

On the threat of the former House of Assembly members, he said, “there is no type of political maneuvering that will save them as anything short of a bye election to fill their vacated positions will be resisted by the same people that voted them into office as stipulated in the Nigerian constitution”, he pointed out. The activist stated that the fusion of the ruling party with the opposition party is alien to democracy and will not stand.