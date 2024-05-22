Mass Resignation Of Commissioners, Evidence Wike Hijacked Rivers Govt — G60 Lawmakers

Opposition federal lawmakers known as the G-60 have said that the mass resignation of Commissioners who are loyalists of the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike from the cabinet of Governor Siminalayi Fubara is enough evidence to show that Wike initially hijacked the State government and its resources alone without giving the incumbent governor any space to breath.

It will be recalled that under the space of 24 hours, five commissioners tendered their resignation letters citing toxicity as the reason for their actions by

Reacting to the development, the G60 lawmakers, in a statement by their spokesperson, Hon. Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere, claimed that Wike’s fight was about desperation to maintain and hold on to public purse and organs of the State government and not about good governance.

The lawmakers said his minions were delusional and lying about resigning from their current workspace which they claimed had become toxic.

They lambasted the FCT minister, describing his betrayal and battle with his party as allegedly driven 100 per cent by selfish interest.

They stated that Wike wanted to treat Rivers State as a personal fiefdom with delusions of grandeur and a ferocious sense of entitlement, but Fubara proved to him that he’s all about improving people’s lives, which is the real purpose of governance.

The opposition lawmakers noted that since Wike lost the presidential primary of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in 2022, and subsequently lost out in the selection of running mate for the presidential candidate of the party, Atiku Abubakar, he has been vindictive and hellbent on seeing the party messed up including associating with all questionable political characters just to survive against all the pretentious democratic grandstanding of his years of being in power. While assuring that his plan will fail, the lawmakers urged Fubara to continue his good leadership in the state and ignore people who lack the moral capacity to even work with him, saying if not because of alleged Wike’s imposition of the the appointees, some of them were not qualified to be village union chairmen.