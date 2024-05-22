Ignatius Ajuru University To Punish Student Responsible For Fire Incident

The student who caused the fire that gutted some part of a female hostel in Ignatius Ajuru University of Education last Sunday is to face disciplinary action.

The disclosure was made by the Vice Chancellor of the University, Professor Okechuku Onuchuku in reaction to the incident.

The Vice Chancellor stated that the school rule prohibits students from cooking inside the hostel.

He disclosed that the fire was caused by a female student who was cooking inside the hostel.

Professor Onuchuku explained that efforts by students and fire fighters from the Navy and federal fire service prevented the fire from escalating. The VC, however revealed that no life was lost in the incident. Our reporter gathered that property worth thousands of naira were destroyed by the fire.