Rivers Crisis Not Distracting Me – Wike

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has stated that he is not distracted by the ongoing political crisis in Rivers State.

Wike made this disclosure on Friday while inspecting key projects set to be commissioned by President Bola Tinubu starting from May 27, marking his one year in office.

Wike emphasized that if he were distracted by the crisis in Rivers State, many of the projects now ready for commissioning in the FCT would not have been possible.

He addressed various insinuations suggesting that he is not focusing on his role as the FCT minister due to the political turmoil in Rivers State, dismissing these claims and reaffirming his commitment to his responsibilities.

Wike said: “I am not distracted as FCT minister. If I’m distracted you will not see all these projects in FCT.”

Besides commenting on the crisis in Rivers State, Wike stated that President Tinubu will be commissioning projects in the FCT over a span of nine days.

“By the approval of Mr President, we believe that from May 27, we shall begin the inauguration of various projects and will end on June 6.

“Particularly on May 27, President Tinubu will inaugurate commercial operations of the Abuja Light Rail also known as Abuja Metro Line, and we will carry out the final inspection of the project on May 20.

“From what we have seen, I think we are good to go,” he said.

Wike also expressed confidence that the Vice-President’s residence, located along Aso Drive, would be completed and may be inaugurated on June 6. He explained that the 9-day inauguration activities would demonstrate to the world the Tinubu-led administration’s determination to renew the hope of Nigerians.