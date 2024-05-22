RSG Approves N225.1b Trans-Kalabari Road Contract

The Rivers State Executive Council has approved a N225.1 billion contract for the construction of the Trans-Kalabari Road.

The decision was made during a meeting chaired by Governor Siminalayi Fubara, attended by Deputy Governor Prof. Ngozi Odu and other council members at Government House.

Rivers State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Warisenibo Joseph Johnson, announced that the project will be funded through savings from Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) and allocations from the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC).

He noted that a 30% mobilization fee has already been paid, with the contractor set to begin work immediately. The project is expected to be completed in 32 months.

Johnson explained, “We have awarded a contract for N225.1 billion for the main Trans-Kalabari Road.

This road will extend from NSS Pathfinder past Mgbuodohia Community to 2 KM from Aker Base Road in Rumuolumeni Community, Obio/Akpor Local Government Area.”

The road will pass through swamps behind Ignatius Ajuru University of Education, continuing southward through a series of bridges and connecting multiple communities up to Tombia Town.

Johnson emphasized that the project will not involve borrowing, as it will be financed internally.

The Trans-Kalabari Road project faces challenging terrain, requiring extensive bridge, decking, and piling works, thus incurring a higher cost compared to the Port Harcourt Ring Road project.

In other developments, Rivers State government has achieved notable success in sports.

Rivers United won the maiden Nigeria Premier Football League, U17 Youth League, and the state’s teams excelled in national beach volleyball, chess, and table tennis competitions.

Rivers Hoppers Basketball Club also qualified for the final phase of the NBA competition in Kigali, Rwanda. Acting Director General of the Rivers State Bureau of Public Procurement, Dr. Ine Briggs, confirmed that all necessary procurement procedures were followed, and the contract was awarded to Lubrick Construction Company Limited after thorough review and due diligence.