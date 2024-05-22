Bane Bue Suanu Lawyers Forum Firmly Rejects Call for Resumption Of Oil Production in Ogoniland

In a swift reaction to the call by the Supreme Council of Ogoni Traditional Rulers’ for the resumption of oil production in Ogoniland, the Bane Bue Suanu Lawyers Forum has said a resounding no to such request.

The group in a press release signed by Lemeah Peekate Esq, Richard O. N. Yiibe Esq,

and Blessing Mina Esq said their rejection followed the traditional rulers’ appeal to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu during their visit.

The forum noted that the call for resumption of oil production in Ogoniland was made by the traditional rulers without proper consultation with the Ogoni people.

They further contended that such a decision is premature and disregards the significant environmental and social issues still plaguing the region.

The lawyers highlighted the ongoing environmental degradation and pollution in Ogoniland, citing the ineffective cleanup efforts by the Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project (HYPREP).

They noted that rivers remain polluted, some communities are suffering from gully erosion, and others are facing potential extinction, necessitating resettlement.

The lack of transparency and local involvement in the HYPREP cleanup efforts was also criticized.

Fearing a resurgence of conflict, the Bane Bue Suanu Lawyers Forum emphasized that any decision regarding oil production should be preceded by extensive consultation with the Ogoni people and their leaders.

They argued that the people living in Ogoni, who endure the consequences of oil activities, must be central to any discussions on the matter.

The Forum called on President Tinubu to disregard the Supreme Council’s request and instead focus on engaging the Ogoni community to address their long-standing demands, including the actualization of the Ogoni Bill of Rights and the exoneration of Ken Saro-Wiwa and his associates. They advocated for a comprehensive dialogue to ensure that any future oil production would be safe and beneficial for both the environment and the Ogoni people.