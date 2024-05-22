President Tinubu Pledges Commitment To Ogoni Development

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to unlocking the human and natural resource potential of Ogoniland while ensuring the environmental and economic security of Nigerian communities.

The President who made the remarks on Wednesday at the State House while meeting with members of the Supreme Council of Traditional Rulers of Ogoni, led by King Samuel Nnee, Gbenemene Tai Kingdom and Paramount Ruler of Kpite Tai, emphasized the importance of resuscitating oil and gas production in Ogoniland, which includes the Eleme, Khana, Gokana, and Tai Local Government Areas of Rivers State.

Joined by key officials, including former Governor of Rivers State and Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike; Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Engr. Abubakar Momoh; Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Mr. Heineken Lokpobiri, and Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris, the President said: “We must heal the wounds of the past and prepare for the future of our children. Uplifting the livelihoods of our people in a free Nigeria is a priority”. He assured that the Ogoni clean-up programme would be pursued diligently and honourably, with an increased number of people empowered over time.

The President stressed that peace and stability are crucial for the resuscitation of businesses in Ogoniland, which is essential for the country’s recovery, even as his administration is committed to addressing safety precautions and environmental challenges to achieve this goal.

“My unwavering dedication to freedom and democratic governance has not diminished because I have been elected by the people. The people remain the central focus of our governance,” Tinubu affirmed.

President Tinubu also acknowledged the dedication of the former Governor of Rivers State and Minister of the FCT in addressing the plight of the Ogoni people. He emphasized collaboration with Ogoni leaders to create economic opportunities beneficial to both Ogoniland and Nigeria.

In his remarks, King Nnee praised President Tinubu’s achievements within his first year in office, highlighting the ongoing construction on the Onne-Junction/Eleme-Junction axis of the East-West Road. The King expressed the Ogoni people’s readiness to restart oil and gas production, potentially contributing $5 billion annually to Nigeria’s GDP.

“Our people’s hope is glowing with the expectation that the time to revitalize the economic nerves of our land is now,” the monarch stated, emphasizing the positive impact Ogoni expertise could have on the country’s development. The meeting concluded with a shared commitment to a bright future for Ogoniland and Nigeria as a whole.