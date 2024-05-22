10 Police Rifles Snatched From 13 Murdered Policemen Recovered

The Nigeria Police Force has successfully recovered 10 police rifles stolen by suspected hoodlums who ambushed and murdered 13 officers in Ohoro forest, near Ughelli, Delta State.

It was gathered that the Force Intelligence Department Intelligence Response Team (FID-IRT) recovered the rifles following a coordinated operation in which they police had engaged the suspects in a gun duel and neutralized some of them.

“Following the recent tragic events in Ohoro Forest, Ughelli Delta State, where some police operatives were ambushed and gruesomely murdered leading to the loss of thirteen (13) police rifles to the criminal suspects, the FID-IRT have successfully recovered ten (10) of these arms”, Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, confirmed in a statement on Tuesday.

Adejobi, however hinted that the police also recovered arms used by the assailants and arrested “six members of a notorious kidnapping gang terrorizing the Lagos-Ibadan expressway” in a bid to effectively addressed the kidnapping crisis that has plagued the expressway.

He, however, said that the Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, has reaffirmed the police’s commitment to reducing crime to the barest minimum, leveraging on succinct intelligence gathering and sharing for effective operational deployments.

The IGP reassured the public that the police will continue to employ all necessary measures to combat criminal activities across the nation, maintaining that the safety and security of Nigerian citizens remain the top priority.

He said that the operation is a significant milestone in the ongoing efforts to combat crime and restore security in Delta State and beyond.