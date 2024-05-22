Court Nullifies Amendment Of Rivers LG Law

The plot by the lawmakers loyal to former Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike to extend the tenure of the current local government Chairmen has been nullified by the Rivers State High Court.

The Martin Amaewhule-led lawmakers had vetoed Governor Siminalayi Fubara to pass the Rivers state Local Government Amendment law of 2018.

By this new amendment, the House has given themselves the power to extend the tenures of the elected LGA Chairmen by six months in the event of an inability of the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission to conduct local government elections.

However, delivering judgement on the matter with suit No. PHC/1320/CS/2024 Between Hon. Enyiada Cookey-Gam & 6 Ors. Vs. The Governor of Rivers State & Ors., His lordship, Justice D.G. Kio, held that the Local Government law No. 2 of 2024, purporting to extend the tenure of Local Government Chairman for 6 months after the expiration of their tenure is invalid as it is inconsistent with the 1999 constitution and section 9 (1) of the Rivers State Local Government law No. 5 of 2018.

The Court further held that the applicable law in the circumstances is the Rivers State Local Government law No. 5 of 2018 that fixed three years tenure for local Government chairmen and councillors and not the local government law No 2 of 2024 which was enacted to unlawfully extend their tenure. It was also held that such extension was contrary to their oath of office.