CEAPoly Alumni Get Caretaker Committee

The Alumni Association of Captain Elechi Amadi Polytechnic (CEAPoly,) formally known as the College of Arts and Science (CAS) Rumuola Port Harcourt has appointed a Caretaker Committee to lead the association.

Director of Communication and Information of the body, Zoe Solomon Tamunotonye who disclosed this in a statement in Port Harcourt stated that the emergence of the Caretaker Committee members followed an extraordinary meeting held on 26th April, 2024 by some concerned graduands in their desire to form an alumni association for the institution.

According to the statement, the caretaker committee was instituted to initiate and begin the process of registering the Captain Elechi Amadi Polytechnic Alumni Association with the relevant authorities. The statement which was signed by the Caretaker Chairman, Iyalla Tams Felix and Director of Communication and Information, Zoe Solomon Tamunotonye notified and invites all graduands of the institution who wish to join the association to contact the aforementioned officers of the Association on the following phone Numbers: 08039273006, 07030811060..