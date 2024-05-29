News

CEAPoly Alumni Get Caretaker Committee

Photo of National Network National Network Send an email 5 mins ago
0 1 minute read

The Alumni Association of Captain Elechi Amadi Polytechnic (CEAPoly,) formally known as the College of Arts and Science (CAS) Rumuola Port Harcourt has appointed a Caretaker Committee to lead the association.

Director of Communication and Information of the body, Zoe Solomon Tamunotonye who disclosed this in a statement in Port Harcourt stated that the emergence of the Caretaker Committee members followed an extraordinary meeting held on 26th April, 2024 by some concerned graduands in their desire to form an alumni association for the institution.

According to the statement, the caretaker committee was instituted to initiate and begin the process of registering the Captain Elechi Amadi Polytechnic Alumni Association with the relevant authorities. The statement which was signed by the Caretaker Chairman, Iyalla Tams Felix and Director of Communication and Information, Zoe Solomon Tamunotonye notified and invites all graduands of the institution who wish to join the association to contact the aforementioned officers of the Association on the following phone Numbers: 08039273006, 07030811060..

Photo of National Network National Network Send an email 5 mins ago
0 1 minute read
Photo of National Network

National Network

Related Articles

Tribunal Justifies Gov Diri’s Election

3 mins ago

Rivers State Legislature Moves To Create  Enabling Environment For Investors

10 mins ago

Sanusi Tasks RSG On Reforms, Innovations

13 mins ago

Dakuku Highlights Role Of Medical Laboratory Services In Effort To Combat Diseases

27 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


Back to top button