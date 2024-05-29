Court Orders Police To Eject Bayero From Palace

A Kano State High Court has ordered the Commissioner of Police to immediately evict the 15th Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero and take over the palace of Emir of Kano.

The court also stopped Bayero and four others from parading themselves as Emirs.

The four others include, Nasiru Ado Bayero (Bichi), Dr. Ibrahim Abubakar II (Karaye), Kabiru Muhammad Inuwa (Rano) and Aliyu Ibrahim Gaya (Gaya).

The court order followed an exparte motion filed by the counsel to the applicant, Ibrahim Isa Wangida Esq before the court presided over by Justice Amina Adamu Aliyu.

Recall that the Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf last Thursday reinstated and presented a letter of appointment to Emir Muhammadu Sanusi II

The Governor announced the reinstatement of Muhammadu Sanusi as the Emir of Kano last Thursday shortly after he signed the bill abolishing the five emirates created in 2019, on Thursday.

In March 2020, Abdullahi Ganduje, former governor of Kano, deposed Sanusi as Emir of Kano “for total disrespect to lawful instructions from the office of the governor”. The deposed Emir Aminu Ado Bayero has since returned to the palace as never deposed, thus creating tension in the ancient city.