US-based Nigerian Raises Alarm Over Disappearance Of Younger Brother In Ogoni Community

In a shocking turn of events, Mr Atam Sunday, an Ogoni native based in the United States has raised alarm over the disappearance of his younger brother, Nwimene Sunday, who has been missing for four years since 2020.

According to Atam, the incident occurred in 2020 when Nwimene and three other men were allegedly invited to the house of a prominent chief in their hometown

of Kpite-Tai.

He stated while speaking to journalists in Bori, Khana Local Government headquarters on Monday, that the popular chief was said to have requested that the men sign a document, but they all refused to do so.

Angered by their refusal, the chief was said to have called in uniformed men who arrested the four individuals and took them away to an unknown location.

Atam revealed that three of the captives were “persuaded” to sign the document which they accepted, and were subsequently released by their captors.

However, Nwimene, who remained resilient in the face of the ordeal, was

severely tortured for refusing to sign the document.

The freed captives, including one identified as Barisua, were reportedly rewarded with financial gifts, with Barisua even using his money to purchase a duplex in the Kpite community and living in affluence.

Atam, distraught over the disappearance of his brother, has reported the matter to the police in Bori, but claims that the investigations have yielded no tangible results.

“For security reasons, I will not name the suspect. But if I can be guaranteed adequate security, I will name the suspect and prove it in any court of law beyond reasonable doubt “, he said.

Determined to seek justice, Atam has now reached out to the Human Rights body through the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) for assistance in enforcing his missing brother’s fundamental human rights.

Appealing for help, Atam has urged the Rivers State Commissioner of Police, Inspector General of Police, all security agencies, the state governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, and even President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to intervene and help locate his missing

brother. The community and the nation at large await a swift resolution to this disturbing case.