Rivers Deputy Gov Stresses Gains Of Economic Summit For State

Rivers State Deputy Governor, Prof. Ngozi Nma Odu says the Rivers State Economic and Investment Summit 2024, will place the State in the right trajectory of accelerated development.

Prof. Odu stated this during the closing Ceremony of the Rivers State Economic and Investment Summit 2024, at Obi Wali International Conference Centre, in Port Harcourt on Thursday, 23rd May 2024.

The Deputy Governor Deputy said the essence of the summit amongst other things was to attract investment and investors to the State.

“The essence of this summit is to attract investment, we want investors to come, people within and outside the country to come here, we want to encourage economic growth and change the trajectory, change the narrative, networking and collaboration. It was also to showcase the opportunities that do exist in Rivers State to encourage innovation, boost tourism, hospitality and also for long term economic growth”. The Deputy Governor stressed.

Prof. Odu, who revealed that the Governor Fubara led Administration, would hit the ground running with the outcome of the summit, stressed that it will continue to provide the enabling environment and make relevant policies that would enable the State to harvest the low hanging fruits from the discussions and interactions of the Summit.

According to the Deputy Governor, “We are saying that this Summit is not a talk show, this is a Summit we want to drive to the end, to translate from talks to action and from action to vivid things people can see and feel”.

She congratulated Governor Fubara for conceiving the idea of hosting the Economic Summit while also commending the organizers and participants for making the Summit a huge success.

The Deputy Governor Congratulated the Emir of Kano His Royal Highness Muhammad Sanusi II on his reinstatement as the 14th Emir of Kano.

In his Keynote Address, the former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, and the 14th Emir of Kano, His Royal Highness Muhammad Sanusi II, commended the Rivers State Government for putting together the Summit at this critical time of our economy, noting that the decision to centre Governance and economic development through investment promotion was very thoughtful and brave by the Rivers State Government, because the reform of any economy whether state or country requires difficult decisions that may be painful but, it is for the good of the people. He said as the second largest economy in the country with rich arable land, abundant oil and water resources and the strategic location of the State, Rivers State can be the best investor’s paradise not just in Nigeria but the world at large.