Engr Tombomieye Lays Out Strategies For Economic Empowerment In Rivers State

In a thought-provoking presentation at the recently concluded Rivers State Economic and Investment Summit 2024, renowned engineer, Adokiye Tombomieye outlined a comprehensive roadmap to foster economic resilience and diversification in the state.

Addressing the esteemed gathering, which included Rivers State governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, top government officials, business leaders, and community representatives, Tombomieye commended Governor Fubara’s forward-thinking approach in hosting the strategic meeting, expressing optimism that the outcomes would provide a solid foundation for achieving the objective of diversification.

Acknowledging the state’s rich history of development plans, Tombomieye emphasized the importance of drawing lessons from the past while embracing innovative and forward-thinking strategies to propel Rivers State towards a prosperous and sustainable future.

Highlighting the current landscape, Tombomieye identified key challenges, including a youthful population favoring employment over entrepreneurship, the inability of the existing economic climate to sustain a heightened tax burden and the stagnation of industrial zones due to the shift of International Oil Companies away from swamp operations.

Engr Tombomieye, a proud holder of the prestigious OON further identified the rapid pace of development outpacing the regulatory capacity of the state government, and the lack of a comprehensive, publicly available integrated development plan to further identify the landscape.

To address these challenges, Tombomieye proposed a series of actionable strategies, including comprehensive roadmap development, streamlining land ownership processes, enhancing infrastructure and trade facilities, revitalizing agriculture and optimizing value chains, strengthening security measures, and fostering environmental audit and conservation partnerships. “If you fail to plan, you are planning to fail,” Tombomieye emphasized, echoing the wisdom of Benjamin Franklin.