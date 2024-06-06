Abia Killing: Details Of Fallen Soldiers Revealed

Details of the soldiers gruesomely murdered by enforcers of the May 30th Sit-at-home in Aba, Abia State have emerged.

The military high command had earlier on Friday confirmed that no fewer than 5 of its troops deployed at Obikabia Junction Checkpoint in Obingwa Local Government Area adjourning Aba metropolis in Abia State were killed.

Quoting a military signal, Daily Trust reports that those killed included two Sergeants, two Corporal and one Lance Corporal while 6 civilians, according to the military were killed in the cross fire.

The soldiers were identified as: Sergeant Charles Ugochukwu (94NA/38/1467); Sergeant Bala Abraham (03NA/53/1028); Corporal Gideon Egwe (10NA/65/7085); Corporal Ikpeama Ikechukwu (13NA/70/5483); Corporal Augustine Emmanuel (13NA/70/6663).

The signal reads: “On 30 May 24, at about 0830 hrs, troops of 144 Battalion deployed at Obikabia Junction Federal School Road, Ogbor Hill in Obingwa LGA were attacked by unknown gunmen suspected to be IPOB/ESN members.

“Gunmen who were enforcing Sit-At-Home order numbering about 30, stormed troops location in 3 black Toyota Land Cruiser Jeeps and opened fire during which 5 x Soldiers were killed.”

It further disclosed that the assailants also carted away 5 AK47 rifles, burnt down 2 military patrol hilux vehicles and injured 2 civilians. The signal noted that the current situation in Aba is generally tensed while monitoring continues as further details will be forwarded as situation unfolds