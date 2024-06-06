Gov Otti Places N25m Bounty On Killers Of Soldiers In Abia

Following the killing of about five soldier in Abia on May, 30th, the governor of the state, Alex Otti has placed a N25 million bounty on the attackers.

Journalist101 reports that unknown gunmen had on Thursday, attacked a military checkpoint and killed five soldiers at Obikabia junction, Ogbor Hill, Aba.

The gunmen who allegedly seized their rifles and escaped also burnt two patrol vans and the checkpoint.

In a statement by the Commissioner for Information, Prince Okey Kanu, the State government condemned the attack and commiserated with the Chief of Army Staff, Major General Taoreed Lagbaja, and the Military High Command in the country for the unfortunate incident and pray for the peaceful repose of the soul of the gallant soldiers who died while in active duty.

The statement read: “As a government committed to security, safety and peace within its territory at all times, the Abia State Government considers the event of Thursday, May 30, 2024 a serious affront to its resolve by criminal elements who are hell-bent on returning Abia to the dark days of insecurity and fear amongst citizens, especially in Aba, the economic heartbeat of the State.

This is more regrettable in the light of the fact that unprecedented investments have been made in the last one year to restore the city’s public infrastructure and reposition it as an attractive investment destination for local and foreign businesses.

“The government will therefore respond appropriately to reassure citizens, investors and friends of Abia across the world that it would be relentless in bringing the full wrath of the law to bear on anyone or group who constitutes the slightest threat to the peace and security of the land, whatever be their motivation.

“To underscore its resolve, the State Government is offering a N25 million (Twenty-five Million Naira) reward to anyone with useful information that could lead to the location and arrest of any of the criminals connected to the unfortunate killings, and the subsequent state of apprehension across the city of Aba and environs.

“The security formations in the State have been directed to treat informants with all the confidentiality required to guarantee their full cooperation and assistance until the criminals are fully apprehended and brought to book.

“The government appreciates the officers and men of the Nigerian Army in the State for maintaining high sense of professionalism in their response to the distressing event.

The State will also encourage our military and security personnel to continue to show restraint, whether at the checkpoints, on patrol, or while engaged in other security duties, even as the government continues to work with all relevant stakeholders, including the security high commands, traditional and community leaders to gather and process all intelligence information which will ultimately lead to the capture of the perpetrators of the heinous crime at Obikabia Junction, and anyone directly or remotely connected to it in any form.

“The Government wishes to use this medium to encourage citizens to go about their legitimate duties without fear as necessary measures have been put in place to ensure the safety of residents, and businesses in all parts of Abia.

Individuals with useful information on the activities and movement of criminals in their neighbourhood are also advised to share such information with the security agencies as quickly as possible for necessary action.” “Any attempt to test the will of the government, as happened on Thursday, May 30, 2024, shall be resisted with every resource at the disposal of the State.