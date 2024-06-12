Gunmen Strike Again In Imo State, Kill Two Police Officers, One Security Operative

Two policemen and a security officer have been killed by unknown gunmen in Ikeduru local government area of Imo State.

The Imo State Police command spokesperson, SP Henry Okoye, said the incident happened at about 6am on Tuesday at Akabo village where the officers were attacked and killed.

Days ago, the Nigerian Air Force through the Air Component of Operation Delta Safe had said it destroyed two Illegal Refining Sites (IRS) situated along the banks of Imo River.

The airstrikes were conducted on June 7, 2024, barely hours after the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar conferred with Governor Alex Otti of Abia State on the setting up of a Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Base in Abia State. A statement by NAF’s Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Vice Marshal Edward Gabkwet said the illegal sites, located near Obiaku and in close proximity to the Imo/Abia/Rivers States borders consisted of two tanks and a reservoir in one location and three tanks and two reservoirs in another location along the Imo River bank.