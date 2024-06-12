NDDC Solar Streetlights: I Will Not Tolerate Substandard Jobs – Okocha

The Rivers State Representative in the NDDC Board, Chief Tony Okocha has warned contractors handling solar-streetlights in Rivers State not to deliver substandard jobs.

Okocha gave the warning while interacting with the contractors at the NDDC Office at Olu Obasanjo Road in Port Harcourt.

In a statement issued by his Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Amb. Jacobs Chimezie Happiness, Okocha stressed that any contractor who delivers substandard jobs would be made to do the work again before approval for payment would be made.

Addressing the contractors at the meeting called to identify their challenges, the Rivers State Representative in the NDDC advised the contractors to always report to the Rivers State Office of the NDDC as soon as they received their contract award papers for any job to be executed in Rivers State in order to be properly guided on the job specifications by the relevant departments, warning that failure to adhere to the directive would warrant non issuance of payment clearance by the State Office.

He equally warned them against installing solar-powered streetlights in the compounds of individuals, friends and family members as the lights were meant to be installed in the streets.

He stressed that the State Office Monitoring Team would visit every site to confirm the number of streetlights installed, adding that recommendation for payment would be strictly based on the report of the Monitoring Team. The State Director, Rivers Office of the NDDC, Engr. Ule Okezie emphasized the importance of reporting at the State Office for proper jobs specifications, saying doing so would guide them on the appropriate things to do at the sites in order to prevent the withholding of their payments.