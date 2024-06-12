PHACCIMA President, Eze Elechi adds Another Feather To Cap

The president of the Port Harcourt Chamber Of Commerce, Industry, Mines And Agriculture (PHCCIMA), Eze Sir Mike Elechi, has added another feather to his cap with the Award of Excellence from the National Association of Northern Nigerian Students (NANNS) and Award of Honour from the National Association of Ikwerre Youths Forum (NAIYF)

The award presentation took place over the weekend in Port Harcourt.

The NANNS chairman, comrade Musa Hassan said their award was in recognition of the recipient’s contributions towards peace building, educational upliftment and exceptional track record of philanthropy “

the IYF led by Comrade Desmond Amadi said ” theirs was in recognition of his leadership skill, support for the Nigerian youths as well as his contributions to the Ikwerre Ethnic Nationality in particular “.

They said the awards were to encourage the PHCCIMA President to do more in his chosen career and to humanity.

Eze Sir Mike Elechi disclosed in his response that he was unaware of the plans to honour him with the awards, neither did they consult him before coming.

He however, expressed delight at the development and promised to do those things that have attracted the recognition to him in the interest of humanity and posterity.

The PHCCIMA President used the opportunity to congratulate the Rivers State governor, Amaopusenibo Sir, Siminalayi Fubara for his successful one year anniversary of impactful leadership. He reiterated the agency’s support and commitment in partnering with the state government to revive the ailing economy and as well industrialize the state through the implementation of the Economic & Investment Summit outcome and appealed for the total support of the people and residents of the state to achieve set goal.