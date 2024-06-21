Gov Fubara Directs Heads of LG Administration To Take Charge Of 23 Councils

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has directed Heads of Local Government Administration to immediately take charge of the 23 council areas of the State.

This follows the expiration of the statutory three-year tenure of the elected local government chairmen, vice chairmen and councillors on Monday, June 17, 2024.

Governor Fubara gave the directive in a statewide broadcast in Government House, Port Harcourt on Tuesday morning.

In the broadcast, Governor Fubara said: “My fellow Rivers people, I come before you today with immense gratitude and heartfelt appreciation for your unwavering support to me and my administration.

“I urge us all to reflect on the shared sacrifice we have all made to have a peaceful and prosperous Rivers State, and indeed, Nigeria. It is my wish that we continue to live in peace and harmony as one.

“Together, we have achieved milestones in different sectors of our economy which includes infrastructure, health, education, workers welfare, improved service delivery, agriculture and social welfare that resonates deeply within our communities.

“Your dogged and committed support has been the bedrock of our progress, and for that, I extend my sincerest thanks.”

The Governor added: “I also wish to acknowledge and commend the dedicated services of the outgoing elected Local Government Chairmen, Vice Chairmen and Councilors who were elected and sworn in three years ago, and whose tenure expired yesterday the 17th of June, 2024, as provided for by the Law.

“On behalf of the Government and the people of Rives State, I thank you all for your sacrifices, and commend your commitment to public service and our dear Rivers State.

“I congratulate you all for the successful completion of your tenure and wish you well in your future endeavours.

“As we move forward in making sure that the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria is upheld, and that law and order is maintained as we continue to strive to provide leadership and direction for our people, I hereby direct Heads of Local Government Administration (HLGAs) to continue to provide leadership in their respective Local Government Areas.

“Heads of Local Government Administration (HLGAs) are hereby directed to immediately take charge of the Councils with renewed vigor and readiness to serve and await further directives as we navigate towards even greater accomplishments together,” he explained.

Governor Fubara further stressed that: “I assure you, my good people of Rivers State, that we shall continue to defend you, provide infrastructural development, sound healthcare delivery, quality education and undiluted welfare service packages for all our people and workers.

“Once again, I thank you my dear good people of Rivers State, for your steadfast support and dedication to our shared vision of unity, progress and prosperity.” The Governor noted that, “Together, we will continue to build a brighter and better future for all,” and wished all Rivers people, especially the Muslim faithful a happy Salah Holiday.