We’re Watchers Over Affairs Of Rivers – Gov Fubara

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has assured that he will make a difference with the sterling leadership that is being provided as a watcher over the affairs of the State, and not as one who merely craves for absolute power to control the people of the State.

The Governor explained that those who seek absolute control get obsessed with power, become ruthless and delightfully trample on the rights and liberty of people they should ordinarily dedicate themselves to serve.

But Governor Fubara said he will continue to watch over the affairs of State entrusted in his care with the fear of God, and make Rivers people truly proud of his time of service.

Governor Fubara gave the assurance at the baby dedication service in honour of the family of Mr and Mrs Henry Wordu at the Royal House of Grace International Church in Rumueme Community, Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of the State on Sunday.

He said, “For us, by the special grace of God, He has placed us, today, to watch over the affairs, not to control, but watch over the affairs of this State. I am not controlling, but watching the affairs; and I will watch through the fear of God.

“I will watch, understanding that one day, I will leave and account for the way I had watched over the affairs for all of us,” he said.

Governor Fubara emphasised: “It’s when you are of the mind of controlling power, that you will become obsessed. But when you are watching, you know that one day, you will leave and another will take over.

“So, I will watch with the fear of God, and I will make everyone of you proud. I will make a difference in leadership, and that difference will be to give everybody the opportunity to be free in this State,” he added.

Governor Fubara expressed appreciation to the church for its fervent prayers, which is the reason why his administration is still standing strong and daring to implement impactful policies and programmes that advance the progress and growth of the State.

The Governor said no single man is more powerful than God to thwart divine purpose because, according to him, the hearts of kings are willed to any direction by God to do His biddings.

Governor Fubara asserted that no administration in the State has ever been subjected to the ordeals it is experiencing but stressed that the confidence to pull through is rooted by the spirit to stand in the strength of God continually.

He emphasised, “No man is more powerful than God. And even the heart of that wicked and heartless man or whatever you want to call it, it is even in the palm of God’s hand.

“It’s like a water that God turns in directions He wants. So, it’s only God that will continue to help us. And I know that He will lead us to a successful end.”

Governor Fubara further said: “And I am here to say thank you, first for all your prayers. A good number of you don’t even know me, have not seen me, have not had any personal contact with me, but from the time God showed His mercy upon us, you have always prayed for us, wish us well, and your prayers have always been answered by God.

“We are only standing because of your prayers. What we have gone through in this State, no previous government had gone through it. But it is only God that has made us still standing. Not just standing, but standing in the strength of God.

“It is only God and God alone. Without God, it won’t and will never be possible. So, I want to thank the Almighty God for showing His mercy, His grace that none of us even merit, but He poured it on us abundantly.”

Governor Fubara explained that he is at the church service to identify with Mr Wordu, who is a wonderful and great personality, and also to be part of the dedication of their baby to God.

The Governor noted that the beginning of life of any child is better started from the altar of God in act of dedication, making pronouncements and friends making the promise to join in the upbringing, provision of spiritual guidance and physically tend the child to grow into responsible adult.

He noted, “So, we are here to join everyone to make the promise that we will continue to pray for this baby. We will physically support the upbringing of this child in the fear of God and in the understanding of the workings of God in the lives of everyone.

“Nothing happens without God. He is a perfect designer. Before anything happens, He knows the end from the beginning. He already knows where he is going.

“It’s important you understand who a successful father is. A successful father is not measured by the wealth, money, houses, but when you are surrounded by worthy children.

“So, my prayer is that this baby will grow to bring honour to the Henry’s family; to bring honour to this church; to bring honour to this State; and bring honour to our country, Nigeria.”

Governor Fubara, who urged the church to continue to pray for his administration because God has already taken charge, said Rivers State and its people are truly liberated by God.

The Governor, while assuring of upholding what is right and just for the interest of the State, on behalf of the State Government, donated the sum of N100million support to the church.

Also speaking at the event, the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Gwabin Musa, noted that Governor Fubara means well for the State, adding that he will continue to make progress in his governance over Rivers State.

General Musa also noted the huge defence task undertaken by the Nigerian military to ensure sustained security of the country, and assured that they will not relent in that responsibility.

In his speech, General Overseer of the Royal House of Grace International Church, Apostle Zilly Aggrey, said no plan can ever understand the plans of God and how He accomplishes them. He added that this is why God will continue make detractors dumbfounded with the successes Governor Fubara has recorded within one year in office.