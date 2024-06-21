Innocent Enyinna Installed Udokanma 1 Of Onicha Nwe-Afor

…As His Wife Becomes Odiukonamba I

A prominent Onicha Nwe-Afor indigene from Umuopara Omukwu, Innocent Enyinna has been installed High Chief and bestowed with the Chieftaincy title of Udokanma 1 of Onicha Nwe-Afor, Ezinihitte Mbaise, Imo State.

In the same vein, his delectable wife, Dr. Christiana Enyinna, an illustrious daughter of Onicha Nwe- Nkwo whose late mother, Ezinne Veronica Pius Anyanwu from the Royal lineage of late Chief Nwaeke Ayozie of Umuawaeke Umuevu Onicha, was also bestowed with the Chieftaincy title of Odiukonamba 1 of Onicha Nwe-Afor.

The Paramount Ruler of Onicha Nwe-Afor autonomous community, His Royal Highness, Eze Anthony Nwanguma, Oziri Oha1 bestowed the titles on the couple on Saturday June 8, 2024 at his Palace in Omukwu, Onicha Nwe-Afor, Ezinihitte Mbaise.

Earlier before decorating them with the highly prestigious titles, His Highness, Eze Oziri Oha 1, had extolled the virtues of his two illustrious subjects, High Chief Innocent and Dr. Christiana and their contributions to the development of Omukwu, Onicha Nwe-Afor, Ezinihitte and Mbaise generally.

He recalled the rapport that existed between them while they were at St. Theresa’s Primary School, Onicha, stressing that it was not a surprise to him that they eventually got married and became husband and wife.

Their profiles which was read by the spokesman of the Onicha Nwe-Afor Council of Chiefs, also indicated that both of them studied at the Georgia State University, USA where they bagged degrees, adding that Christiana went ahead to acquire Ph.D in Education in the same University.

The profiles further disclosed that the couple had donated money two times to St. Paul’s Catholic Church Omukwu and carried out several other humanitarian services both in Mbaise and in the diaspora. They were also credited with the promotion of Igbo language and culture in the US.

Dr. Christiana, it was gathered, had carried out medical outreach two times at St. Theresa’s Primary School Onicha where many indigent people were given free medical care, drugs and some had their ailments taken care of.

Responding, Chief Dr Mrs. Christiana Enyinna, the Odiukonamba 1 of Onicha Nwe-Afor thanked Eze Anthony Nwanguma, his Council of Chiefs and the entire Onicha Nwe-Afor people for finding them worthy to be honoured with the prestigious Chieftaincy titles.

She reiterated her contributions and those of her husband to the development of Omukwu and Onicha Nwe-Afor, promising to continue to render selfless and humanitarian services to mankind and humanity.

Those who witnessed the chieftaincy installation included, Chief Dr. Mrs. Christiana’s eldest brother, Anyanwu Christian reputed for his pedigree in education, her immediate younger brother, Anyanwu Callistus, her two younger sisters and their husbands, Mrs. Appolonia Ogbonna and Pst. Paul Ogbonna, Squadron Leader(Mrs.) Maureen Ezemobi and Engr. Ben Ezemobi, Polycarp Nwaeke who represented the Maternal home of Chief Dr. Mrs. Christiana Enyinna and a host of friends and relatives.

The event later shifted from the palace to the celebrants’ compound in Umuopara Omukwu where guests were entertained lavishly with exquisite drinks and mouth-watering dishes amidst classical songs from traditional musical groups and live band.

Squadron Leader (Mrs.) Maureen Ezemobi was effectively in charge of attending to guests, making sure that everybody ate and drank whatever food and drinks they requested. She also distributed various souvenirs to the guests. Her Husband, Engr. Ben Ezemobi also played a very big role in seeing to the success of the chieftaincy installation ceremony.