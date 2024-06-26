Gov Fubara Overrules Wike, Cancels Revocation Of Fmr. Gov’s Property 

Governor Siminalayi Fubara has canceled the revocation of property owned by former military governor, General Anthony Stephen Ukpo.

The property which the former military governor gave to Ogeyi Place Le Meridian Hotels Limited, located at Plot 319, GRA Phase II, Port Harcourt was revoked by Nyesom Wike’s administration on 29th December, 2022 for alleged government use.

But in a newspaper publication sighted by JOURNALIST101, the incumbent governor said the revocation was done in error and thereafter, cancelled the action of Wike. “…in exercise of Powers Conferred on me by section 28 (5) (a) (b) of the Land Use Act, Cap L5, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004, all other powers enabling me in that behalf, I, SIMINALAYI FUBARA GSSRS, Governor of Rivers State of Nigeria hereby withdraws and cancels the revocation of the aforementioned property,” the publication reads in part.