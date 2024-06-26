Group Condemns Attempts To Truncate Democratic Governance In Rivers

A group known as Coalition of Rivers State Professionals(CORPS) has condemned attempts aimed at truncating democratic governance in the state.

The group in a press conference on Tuesday 25th June,2024 read out by the Director General, Architect Ipalibo West said despite the huge distractions precipitated by unwarranted attacks on administration of His Excellency, Siminalayi Fubara, they have observed tremendous thrust in delivery of dividends of democracy in Rivers State.

CORPS listed some of the dividends of democracy under Governor Fubara to include, completion of some projects started by previous administration, unprecedented attention being paid to the welfare of civil and public servants at State and Local Government levels, provisions of soft loans to Entrepreneurs, upholding of the sanctity and respect for traditional institutions, improvement in the Health sector and social welfare for the citizenry, concerted efforts to make Rivers state more investors friendly as demonstrated by the hosting of economic and investment forum etc.

The group also commended Governor Fubara for upholding the constitutional provision guaranteeing a three year term for local government Chairmen and prompt appointment of caretaker committees to ensure continuity of local government administration.

CORPS disclosed that the group will at all times support all efforts of government to ensure peace and development of the state by contribucting in promotion of good governance at all levels through progressive networking amongst professionals in the state.

The Secretary of the Board of Trustees, Dr. Leloonu Nwibubasa in his speech said those demonstrating against appointment of Caretaker Chairmen by Governor Fubara are demonstrating out of ignorance of the law. He maintained that as at present there is no appeal on the Judgement of Rivers State High Court which quashed the law by Martins Amawhule led Assemly on tenure elongation of LGA Chairmen Our correspondent reports that the coalition is made up of professionals from private, public and government sectors as well as students.