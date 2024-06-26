Rivers CP Visits Scene Of Kidnap Monarch’s Driver, Police Orderly

The Rivers State Commissioner of Police, CP Olatunji Disu with members of his Management team last Sunday visited the scene of abduction of the Police orderly, driver of paramount ruler of Rumu-Elechi community, Nkpolu-Orowurokwo town, His Royal Highness (HRH) Cornwell Ihunwo along Eagle Island -Agip road, Port Harcourt.

A statement by spokesperson for the Rivers State Police Command, SP Grace Iringe Koko last Sunday, disclosed that the Commissioner of Police, Rivers State, CP Olatunji Rilwan Disu has deployed tactical teams to ensure the perpetrators are arrested and made to face the full wrath of the law.

She stated that CP Disu specifically directed the Octopus Strike Force unit to commerce full-scale investigation to ensure the victims regain their freedom unhurt.

Meanwhile a member of Diobu Vigilante and Chief Security Officer of Nkpolu-Orowurokwo, Godstime Ihunwo in an interview with Journalists said “I received a call about abduction of HRH Cornwell Ihunwo about 9pm on Saturday 22ndJune,2024.

“I rushed down to his house at Eagle Island where I met him. Chief Cornwell told me it is his driver and Police orderly who were abducted.

“We condemn the planned abduction of HRH Cornwell Ihunwo and call on the Police to ensure a thorough investigation into the incident”. Chief Cornwell Ihunwo is a brother to Victor Ihunwo, former Chairman of Port Harcourt Local Government Area.