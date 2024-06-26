Police Nab Money Doubler For Defrauding 22 Year Old Lady

A suspected fraudster, simply identified as Patrick using money doubling technique to defraud unsuspecting members of the public is now in Police net in Rivers state, assisting the Police in investigation.

Mr Patrick allegedly duped his recent victim Legbara Barikpega a twenty -two year old lady whom he accosted on the road at Elimgbu, Obio/Akpor Local Government Area on May 22nd,2024 where he allegedly hypnotized and deceived her to have produced 2000 from 50 naira .

We learnt Mr Patrick further urged Miss Barikpega to provide all the money in her own house at the village and that of her family, promising to ‘double’ the money to fill one ‘Ghana must go’ bag. We gathered that the lady went to her family house in the village where she collected the sum of 200,000 naira and gave to the suspect.

The incident was reported to Eligbum Police Division by Mr Legbara Anthony, Elder brother to the female victim and detectives from Elimgbu Police Division after weeks of intelligence arrested the suspect at Elimgbu when he was about defrauding another victim.

In an interview with our reporter Anthony Legbara elder brother to the female victim said “one fateful day I was in the house, my sister came to collect all the money in the house. We were trying to know why she was collecting all those money. She is not always around with us in the village.

“She came home took the money. We noticed when she has left for Port Harcourt. We try to investigate, she told us that it was a money doubler that gave her oath and did all the incantation on her to go to the village that when she get to the village she will see money and she should bring the money to him.

“My sister did, which caught was attention and we immediately reported the matter to the Elimgbu Police Division. We are happy that the ‘money doubler’ has been arrested. His name is Mr Patrick.

“Even at the point Police caught him, he was with another victim, trying to dupe her. We are happy that the Police has arrested him, also praying that the law should take it course”. The spokesperson for the Rivers state Police Command, SP Grace Iringe Koko promised to get back to us when contacted but was yet to revert as at press time.